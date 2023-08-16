Insider Buying: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Major Shareholder Buys 63,672 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 63,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,852,792.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,149,323.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sylebra Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Friday, August 11th, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 263,740 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $15,365,492.40.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.90. 647,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $85.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Impinj by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Impinj by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Impinj by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PI

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.