Insider Selling: Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Insider Sells 2,598,609 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.90. 1,855,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,442,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $109.99.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $17,568,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

