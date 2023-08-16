Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells 536 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 536 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $22,383.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ciena Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $40.44. 2,929,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,721. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $2,354,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

