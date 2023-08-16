Insider Selling: DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,193,413 shares in the company, valued at $12,113,141.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 1st, Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 42,497 shares of DocGo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $385,447.79.
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 16,271 shares of DocGo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $146,764.42.
- On Thursday, May 25th, Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 300 shares of DocGo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $2,721.00.
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 7,595 shares of DocGo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $69,190.45.
DCGO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. 412,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DocGo Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.41.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Northland Securities increased their price target on DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DocGo in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
