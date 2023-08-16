Insider Selling: DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,193,413 shares in the company, valued at $12,113,141.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DocGo alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 42,497 shares of DocGo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $385,447.79.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 16,271 shares of DocGo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $146,764.42.

On Thursday, May 25th, Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 300 shares of DocGo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $2,721.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 7,595 shares of DocGo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $69,190.45.

DocGo Stock Performance

DCGO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. 412,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DocGo Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth about $778,000. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in DocGo by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 251,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,584,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in DocGo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Northland Securities increased their price target on DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DocGo in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on DocGo

About DocGo

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.