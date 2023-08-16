Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells 12,346 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $7.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.84. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in First Solar by 172.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in First Solar by 67.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.62.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

