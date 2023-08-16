Insider Selling: S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Insider Sells 200 Shares of Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.06, for a total value of $77,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,672.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Saugata Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total value of $77,518.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.79, for a total value of $78,358.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total value of $83,342.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total value of $78,798.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total value of $79,674.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total value of $78,138.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total value of $76,886.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.82. The company had a trading volume of 811,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,428. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.60. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 49.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

