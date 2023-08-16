Insider Selling: The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) CFO Sells 3,346 Shares of Stock

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CLX stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,601. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.63. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93,018 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,878,000 after purchasing an additional 124,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

