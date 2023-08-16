Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells 2,582 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $156,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,674,138.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Thursday, July 6th, Aidan Viggiano sold 3,223 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $204,821.65.

On Friday, June 30th, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,184 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $396,208.88.

On Friday, June 9th, Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $536,364.08.

Twilio Price Performance

Twilio stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.35. 2,548,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,621,802. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.96. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $84.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 59,782 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.