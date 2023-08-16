Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Trading Down 5.4%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $233.23 and last traded at $233.23. Approximately 283,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 382,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.46.

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $395.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $380.00 to $363.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.69, for a total transaction of $161,710.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,127.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,520 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $37,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

