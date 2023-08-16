Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 217,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 104.1% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 489,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 249,794 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 250.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 241,866 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 497.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 227,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 184,648 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,960,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:INSE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.86. 57,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,854. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $16.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $338.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

