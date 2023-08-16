Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG) Short Interest Update

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Intchains Group Trading Up 9.6 %
Intchains Group stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,674. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.43. Intchains Group has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $11.74.
Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter.
About Intchains Group
Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.
