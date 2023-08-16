Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG) Short Interest Update

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Intchains Group Trading Up 9.6 %

Intchains Group stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,674. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.43. Intchains Group has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

Get Intchains Group alerts:

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Intchains Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Intchains Group Limited ( NASDAQ:ICG Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.