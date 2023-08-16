IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock Price Down 2.5%

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 223.80 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 223.80 ($2.84). Approximately 270,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 414,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229.60 ($2.91).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IntegraFin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 326.25 ($4.14).

Get IntegraFin alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IntegraFin

IntegraFin Stock Down 0.4 %

IntegraFin Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 247.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 267.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £748.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1,891.67, a PEG ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,333.33%.

IntegraFin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans; and simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.