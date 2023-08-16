Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 563,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 155,746 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 1st quarter worth $2,475,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 211,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Price Performance

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 stock remained flat at $10.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. 28 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38.

About Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and New Zealand.

