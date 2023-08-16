IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Releases Earnings Results

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.
IntelGenx Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of IGXT opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.48. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.
IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IntelGenx Technologies
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- KB Home Constructs Bullish Price Action As Wider Industry Thrives
Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.