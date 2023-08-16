IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Releases Earnings Results

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

IntelGenx Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IGXT opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.48. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 and INT0055/2021 are for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

