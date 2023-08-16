InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,466.67.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IHG

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.33. 80,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,957. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.42. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $78.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 64,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,691,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.