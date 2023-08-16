Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 8.4% Lower This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $3.73 or 0.00012883 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $33.74 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00039534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00027232 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 503,896,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,553,384 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

