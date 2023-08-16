Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 812 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 180,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 43.2% in the first quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.2% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $2,021,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.76.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $497.18 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $514.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $473.76 and a 200-day moving average of $442.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

