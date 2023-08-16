Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJNGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,400 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 400,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,013.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJN remained flat at $23.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 177,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,739. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $23.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

