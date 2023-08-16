Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,400 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 400,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,013.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSJN remained flat at $23.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 177,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,739. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $23.77.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.