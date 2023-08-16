Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSJO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.60. 26,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,237. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1232 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.