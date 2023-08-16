Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.63

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.63 and last traded at $44.58, with a volume of 1885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 84.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 263.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

