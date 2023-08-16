Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $13,479,060,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $60,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
QQQ traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.16. 8,692,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,035,137. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.74. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
