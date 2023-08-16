Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Stake Cut by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,831 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $939,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 416,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,228,000 after buying an additional 35,809 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,184,451,010,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,250,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RYT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 255,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

