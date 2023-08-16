Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 15,514 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 9,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Invesque Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 15, 2023, the company owned a portfolio of 76 properties, such as 56 assisted living and memory care facilities, 13 skilled nursing facilities, 4 transitional care properties, and 3 medical office buildings in the United States; and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

