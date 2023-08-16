Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TransAlta (TA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TransAlta (TSE: TA):
- 8/9/2023 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2023 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from C$17.00 to C$17.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2023 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2023 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$17.50 to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2023 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2023 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
TransAlta Stock Down 1.1 %
TSE:TA opened at C$13.46 on Wednesday. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.44.
TransAlta Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TransAlta
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- These 2 Powersports Stocks Can Rev Up Your Portfolio
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.