InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Trading Up 11.1%

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) was up 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,051,111 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 597% from the average daily volume of 150,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

InZinc Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.56.

About InZinc Mining

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

