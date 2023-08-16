IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.28

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.28 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 18.56 ($0.24). IQE shares last traded at GBX 18.86 ($0.24), with a volume of 958,447 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.59.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

