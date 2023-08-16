iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.55.

IQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on iQIYI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at $53,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.