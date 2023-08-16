iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Down 13.0% in July

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,577,000 after buying an additional 104,541 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,288,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,732,000 after buying an additional 539,610 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 40,606.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,402,000 after buying an additional 2,247,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 16.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,602,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,195,000 after acquiring an additional 229,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.29. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.35.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

