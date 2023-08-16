Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

IRWD stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,713. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $539,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 380,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 47,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $911,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.