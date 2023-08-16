iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.0% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $841.64. The company had a trading volume of 511,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,209. The company’s 50-day moving average is $869.28 and its 200-day moving average is $720.15. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.18. The company has a market capitalization of $347.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

