iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,900 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 81,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.8 %

HWM stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 670,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,921. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

