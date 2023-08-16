iSAM Funds UK Ltd Buys Shares of 7,874 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.1 %
TSN stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $53.66. 582,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,919. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
