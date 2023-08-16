iSAM Funds UK Ltd Has $1.74 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 133.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises 2.2% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 93,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 507,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. BTIG Research increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.01. The stock had a trading volume of 885,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,316. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average of $108.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

