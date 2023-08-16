iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $1.03 Million in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,709 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Owens Corning makes up 1.3% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.92.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,603 shares of company stock worth $1,329,296. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $141.40. 113,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,758. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $143.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.53 and a 200 day moving average of $111.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

