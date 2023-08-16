iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $1.25 Million in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. Clorox accounts for 1.6% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Clorox by 429.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.76. 257,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

