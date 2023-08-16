iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $696,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Garmin by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Garmin by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Garmin by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,316,000 after purchasing an additional 84,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.87. 96,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,297. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $108.56. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.67.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 56.48%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

