iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $2,059,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 53,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in 3M by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 41,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in 3M by 3,439.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 393,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,359,000 after buying an additional 382,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,640. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.49. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $148.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

