iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $387.65. 230,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,605. The company has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.47.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,478 shares of company stock worth $9,175,220. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

