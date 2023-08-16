iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases New Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in TE Connectivity by 18.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.1 %

TEL stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.64. The company had a trading volume of 437,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,231. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average of $130.18. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

