iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes $484,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $122.58. 433,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,741. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

