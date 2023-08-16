iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes $582,000 Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 82.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

AYI traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.27. The stock had a trading volume of 109,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,945. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $202.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.15. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AYI shares. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.14.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

