iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

TT traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.13. 288,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,500. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.06. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $139.07 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

