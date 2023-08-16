iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Up 7.6% in July

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ISTB opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
