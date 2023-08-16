iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Up 7.6% in July

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $464,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 310,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

