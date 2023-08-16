iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Raised by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,382,277 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average is $67.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

