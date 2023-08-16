iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Human Investing LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Human Investing LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.0% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IJH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.18. 430,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,773. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.03.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

