iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Frontier Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Frontier Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,503 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.34. The company had a trading volume of 753,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,984. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

