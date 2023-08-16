iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Grand Wealth Management LLC

Grand Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,203 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $95.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,918,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,223,351. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $102.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.53 and a 200 day moving average of $98.37.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

