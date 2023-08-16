iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 203,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 298,586 shares.The stock last traded at $27.34 and had previously closed at $27.20.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $662.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 75,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

