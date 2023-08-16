iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Up 12.1% in July

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 6,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,717,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

ICLN stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $23.46.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

