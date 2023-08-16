iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Up 12.1% in July

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 6,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,717,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 3.0 %
ICLN stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $23.46.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
