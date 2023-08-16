iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) is Clearstead Trust LLC’s Largest Position

Clearstead Trust LLC reduced its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 821,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF makes up approximately 14.5% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $45,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 930.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 146,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $61.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,635. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $64.85.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

